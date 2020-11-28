Hisham Tawfiq working with James Spader

James Spader has been described as “the strangest man on television.” The actor from The Blacklist wears his quirks as a badge of honor. But what would some of James Spader’s co-stars say about him?

Red’s right-hand man is the ever-reliable Dembe, played by Hisham Tawfiq. It’s hard to believe that Tawfiq was initially cast for just one episode of The Blacklist. However, the chemistry between Spader and Tawfiq became apparent and the showrunners wanted to make them an official duo.

“On my first day on set, James went out of his way to introduce himself and make me feel good, we chatted about my father, about my religion about politics, about where I grew up.”

“We learned a lot before we even shot the first scene, which I really think helped us with the chemistry for both of us. So that was the genesis of us working together. ”

Of everyone involved in The Blacklist, Spader’s direct co-star Megan Boone (who plays FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen) may have something to say about the actor as well. Boone spoke about Spader noting that he is an “amazing” actor.

Your employment relationship falls apart into a personal relationship. Boone revealed that Spader often visits his dressing room to talk about acting, and beyond.

The actress said that working with James Spader on The Blacklist has been “one of the most memorable experiences” of his life. Anyone who has seen the series would probably agree.



