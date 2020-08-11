Hisense R11 5G will feature Unisoc T7510 chipset

Little known in the Brazilian market, Chinese Hisense has been gradually investing in bringing new products and services to its consumers, including the launch of smartphones that allow browsing even on 5G networks, as well as other manufacturers.

In this sense, the company officially confirmed the inclusion of another device in its catalog, the Hisense R11 5G, which brings the Unisoc T7510 chipset combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, in addition to a battery with a total capacity of 5,010mAh and 18W fast charging.

According to the information released, thanks to the inclusion of the Unisoc T7510 chipset, the device is capable of browsing in 5G dual-mode, which will allow you to browse Chinese networks without problems.

Visually, the device does not bring anything innovative or surprising, being basically a device with a screen that bets on a drop-shaped notch and on the rear, a set of quadruple cameras and a biometric reader, thus being identical to the Hisense F50 5G.

A point that however may not please is the official price of the device, it being revealed that it will cost 4,999 yuan in China, which would result in direct conversion, around R $ 3,828, disregarding taxes, fees and shipping.

For now, the Chinese has not confirmed whether this device will be sold in other markets or whether it will be limited to the domestic market, something that seems likely.



