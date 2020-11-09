His wife and son-in-law asked Trump to admit defeat

American CNN Television has suggested that US President Donald Trump’s election defeat split his family. According to CNN, his wife Melania Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, advised Trump to admit defeat. His two sons urge Trump to “continue the fight”.

Citing two sources, CNN announced that his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had asked Trump to admit his election defeat.

Television reported that Melania Trump, citing another source who knew the family, said, “It’s time to accept defeat.”

Trump’s two grown sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump is trying to mobilize the Republican Party and its supporters and the leaders of the Republican Party to challenge the results before the courts.

‘The dead voted’ claim

According to CNN, campaign leaders claiming that Trump’s second-term tenure has been “stolen” will raise allegations of voting on behalf of the deceased to support their thesis and demand a recount.

Some prominent Republican Party members, such as former President of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich and former Chief of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, made similar claims regarding the Michigan election.

Last week, a list of 14,000 people allegedly voting was circulated on the internet in Michigan.

The list includes their names, birth dates and postal codes. However, CNN announced that it has reviewed this list and has found no evidence to support the claims.

According to CNN, the first 25 people on the list were selected for review. Then another 25 people were randomly examined. Accordingly, it was determined that 37 of these 50 people were actually dead, but none of them were voted on. It was understood that five of these people were alive and the remaining eight did not vote.

US President Donald Trump answered at a press conference in the White House before the elections whether he would peacefully hand over the administration to Joe Biden if he lost, “We will see what happened”.

Biden also expressed his concern in this regard in June and said that in such a case, Trump would be forced out of the White House with soldiers.



