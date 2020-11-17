His original story could have been disappointing

If Eric Kripke and his team decide to adapt this ending for Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys show, then he might have a similar kind of backlash on his hands akin to Game of Thrones.

The original story of The Boys shows Butcher and his team superpowered to take on all the Supers of Vought, but at the end of the story something more macabre and sinister happens.

Butcher, leader of The Boys, decides to kill the characters that have Compound V in their blood with chemical weapons, the people who get in the way is his team that ends up killing. Hughie manages to kill Butcher and stop the plan.

This cold and uncompromising conclusion sounds reminiscent of the notorious Game of Thrones ending. Both The Boys’ Butcher and Daenerys Targaryen, beloved but flawed leads, take their quest for revenge too far.

Losing sight of their original target, forcing a close ally to assassinate them. Daenerys’ dark side was foreshadowed by her actions on Game of Thrones. The same could be said for Butcher in The Boys.

If the show decided to freely adapt the final story, then perhaps it could have Butcher work out her plan, but ultimately not carry it out. Regardless, whatever The Boys ending, it will certainly be dark.



