His grandfather was locked in inhumane conditions

An 87-year-old grandfather was found locked inside a wooden box where he was locked up by his own daughter, in a house in the Jacarandas neighborhood of the municipality of Celaya, in the state of Guanajuato in Mexico.

According to the Secretariat of Citizen Security, the events occurred when Public Security personnel went to Cerro de los Agustinos street in the Jacarandas neighborhood, to support diligence with an actuarial, about an embargo promoted in the Judicial Branch by the Institute of the Housing for Workers (Infonavit) -which provides loans for workers with low rates-.

It was reported that upon arriving at the house they were greeted by a woman identified as Leticia “N” and when they took out some belongings due to the embargo on the street, they suddenly heard cries for help.

Faced with this, policemen entered the home and when making a search, they found something they never imagined, a box made of wood, adapted as a bed, which was upholstered around it with wooden planks and in which the 87-year-old man was locked. years, who were fed through a small hole.

The policemen released the man identified as Bonifacio “N”, who was allegedly deprived of his liberty and in poor health, as he had disabilities in both legs.

The elderly victim was released by the Municipal Police, while Leticia, 54, who lived in the house and who said she was the daughter of the man, but before her cruel current was reported to the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato, who is already conducting investigations into the case.



