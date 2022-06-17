Hints of “Star Wars” The Sith Jedi Plan Was Even Bigger Than You Think

Recent Star Wars tie-ins have added another dimension to the Sith’s plans, suggesting they used the dark side to hunt Jedi from afar. The Jedi believed that the Sith died out a thousand years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I — The Hidden Menace, but in fact their ancient enemies retreated into the shadows to act secretly. Darth Bane reinvented the Sith based on the Rule of Two, establishing that there should only be two Sith at the same time, and accused them of playing a long game — undermining the Jedi and the Republic secretly, not openly.

The actions of the Sith for millennia after Darth Bane remain a mystery. At first, of course, they do not seem particularly successful, because by the era of the High Republic — about 800 years after the defeat of Darth Bane at the hands of the Jedi — the Republic spread throughout the galaxy, the light of the Jedi shone more and more. brighter than before. However, something clearly changed in the next two centuries as the Republic became introverted and the Jedi retreated from the wider galaxy, fearing the dark. It is reasonable to assume that the Sith played a key role in this, their invisible hand manipulated events; the Sith eventually entered politics to defeat the Jedi, recognizing that the Jedi had completely left the political arena, and they could operate there without any serious risk.

However, recent Star Wars bindings have hinted at an important Sith technique used to undermine the Jedi. Marvel’s Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 is a flashback to when Obi-Wan was just a youngling and one of his closest friends left the Jedi after experiencing nightmares that called her back to the family she was taken from-dreams she believed. visions from the Force. Years later, Obi-Wan recognized the “surge of darkness” he felt around Geren as she slept, like the one he recognized in the presence of the Sith lord, suggesting that she was being hunted from afar. Recent Anthology Tales of the Jedi and the Sith suggests that this was not an isolated example when Qui-Gon Jinn felt that an external force had seduced his former teacher Count Dooku to the dark side (and to the Sith). If we turn to the Clone Wars, then in the short story dedicated to Barriss Offi — “The Duty of the Jedi” by Karen Strong — it is assumed that the padawan felt the darkness moving through the halls of the Temple. Barris eventually lost faith in the Jedi and betrayed them in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, perhaps in large part because the Sith subtly manipulated her sense of Power. These three examples increase the likelihood that the Sith have used this approach in other cases over the millennia.

The strategy would be reasonable for the Sith. This would allow them to reduce the number of Jedi by identifying those who can be distracted from the Jedi Order. Some may even have subsequently been trained as Sith apprentices, which allowed the Sith lord to find an apprentice without scouring the galaxy. Others may have become Sith targets; Tie-ins have established that there is an ancient Sith Banite ritual in which a Sith apprentice obtains a Kyber crystal for his lightsaber by killing a Jedi and taking the crystal from his blade. Undoubtedly, the Sith would take special pleasure in encouraging a former Jedi to hunt down someone they knew through their crystal.

Worryingly, the Jedi didn’t seem to have any real idea of what was going on—assuming the Sith operated on Younglings in the first place, and even after that, they tended to choose their targets carefully. Only Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi seemed to notice that something was going on, and they were among the most sensitive Jedi. The Sith probably used this approach to perfect their ability to hide from the Jedi, one of which Palpatine used to act in plain sight when the Star Wars saga reached its climax.