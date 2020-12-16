hinted that his character was the one who betrayed Tommy

Since the series concluded in September 2019, fans have been trying to find out who was responsible for the betrayal in Peaky Blinders. Could Billy Grade (Emmett J. Scanlan) be the black cat?

Billy Grade was hired by Peaky Blinders to help them fix football games and horse races. He was a former professional footballer who has transitioned to singing for a living.

When it became clear that Billy did not want to participate, the Shelby brothers abused him and he was forced to work for them against his will. When he started writing down the information, Billy was told he was one of the Peaky Blinders.

When Tommy’s plans to assassinate Mosley were thwarted, Tommy’s belief that a black cat had been operating within the Peaky Blinders was shown to be true.

In a recent interview, actor Emmett J Scanlan hinted that Billy could be the black cat within the Peaky Blinders ranks, saying:

“Hypothetically speaking, would you blame him if he betrayed Tommy Shelby? They force him, they threaten him, they manipulate him into doing their bidding. They harass him psychologically and physically. So if he did, and I’m not saying he did, did he would you blame? ”

In the finale, Finn Shelby revealed details of the plans to Billy while he was working. There is a possibility that Billy also realized what Finn was alluding to and contacted Oswald to tell them that his life was in danger in Peaky Blinders.



