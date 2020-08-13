Hint given for the promotion of Motorola Razr 2, event date

Motorola started making the signs for its future smartphone. Probably the foldable phone is the second generation version of the Motorola Razr with 5G support. The company will make the announcement at the event it will organize on September 9. And the company says it will once again turn the smartphone experience inside out.

The publicity shared by the company does not contain much information. However, in the short video there is a side view of the foldable phone. The design of the foldable phone, which appears to be closed, is similar to that of the current Razr. For those who don’t see this as sufficient evidence, Motorola is reusing the font used in the Razr event invitation last year.

Rumors about the renewed 5G powered Razr have been around for months. This device is said to be a more advanced model in all respects than the original model, such as a larger screen of 6.2 inches, 48 ​​megapixel resolution camera, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal memory, 2845 mAh capacity battery. The foldable phone will house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor. Thanks to this processor with built-in 5G modem, the expected 5G support will be offered.

The first foldable Razr smartphone model made a lot of noise, but it was described as a not very successful reimagining of the old Razr, which has become a classic. In fact, the overall design and foldable screen were interesting elements, but the $ 1500 price was found high. It was criticized for its poor battery life, its camera was not good, it had a hinge that felt like it was going to break, and its screen showing a bump on top.

Let’s see if these negativities will be overcome with the Motorola Razr 2, we have to wait for the September 9 event for its answer.



