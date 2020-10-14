Hint for camera design of Huawei Mate 40 series

In the smartphone market, large manufacturers pay special attention to rear panel designs in order to differentiate themselves from their competitors. While Apple and Google prefer a square design for camera modules, we see rectangular camera modules in Samsung’s phones. Huawei seems to prefer a more extraordinary design with the Mate 40 series.

An official poster shared for the Mate 40 series promotional event hints that at least one of the phones in the series may prefer a hexagonal or octagonal camera module design. In addition to boom, the presence of physical volume control keys is also noteworthy. This suggests that Huawei may have abandoned the virtual keys offered in the Mate 30 series.

Leaks so far have suggested that the cameras of the Mate 40 series would be housed in a round module, just like the Mate 30 series. Leaked draft designs also reinforced this expectation. However, the image shared by Huawei executive He Gang changes this situation.

It is necessary to mention the existence of another possibility here. It is also possible that Huawei will choose different designs for the members of the Mate 40 series. If this happens, it will be the first for the Mate family after 2016. Huawei has been releasing multiple flagship devices under the name Mate since 2016.

Huawei Mate 40 series will become official on October 22. It will be possible to learn all the details about the designs, prices and release dates of the smartphones on this date.



