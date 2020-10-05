“Hinge” patent for Oppo’s foldable phone

It is known that Oppo has been working on a foldable phone for two years and has obtained patents. The new patent, which shows that it is now coming to an end, gives the signals of the future of the phone. Because foldable phones are still very expensive, foldable phones reach fewer people than other phones. It seems that Oppo’s will be added soon to the foldable phones released by Samsung and Huawei. Here are the details for the hinge structure Oppo patented:

Oppo patented hinge structure for foldable phone

Many popular brands have appeared with foldable phones. Oppo comes with a new one to these phones, which are not sold to very accessible numbers. Earlier, LetsGoDigital shared that Oppo received a patent for a foldable phone with a pop-up front camera. The camera had a design that functioned as a front camera when the phone was turned on, while it functioned as a rear camera when folded.

After that, the hinge structure, which is a very important structure in foldable phones, emerges. The new patent filed by Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications to WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) shows that it is for the hinge structure, not the design like the company’s previous foldable patents. It is seen that the patent in question was made in February but was approved on September 3.

With this new patent reached by LetsGoDigital, it reveals that Oppo is approaching the end and is preparing this phone to launch it. As can be seen from the three-dimensional image, it will have a much wider hinge than the hinge structure found in other foldable phones. This seems to offer us a more durable structure.

This hinge will also allow users to use the phone screen at four angles of 30, 60, 90 and 180 degrees, respectively. Although there is no other detail for now, it is possible to see a variety in foldable phone models in the coming period.



