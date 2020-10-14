“Hillbilly Elegy” with Amy Adams and Glenn Close

Netflix has released a first trailer for ‘Hillbilly, A Country Elegy’, a drama directed by Ron Howard (‘Rush’) and based on the New York Times bestseller by J.D. Vance, ‘Hillbilly, a country elegy’. It is a powerful personal memory that offers a window into a family’s most intimate journey of survival and triumph. Following three colorful generations through their unique struggles, the family story of J.D. explores the ups and downs that define your family’s experience.

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from Southern Ohio and current Yale law student, is about to land his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the house he has tried to forget. J.D. He must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his shaky relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who is battling addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the tough and smart woman who raised him, J.D. he comes to embrace the indelible imprint of his family on his own personal journey.

Vanessa Taylor is the author of the script for this film whose cast includes Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, Owen Asztalos, Sunny Mabrey, Dylan Gage and David Atkinson among others. The film will hit the streaming channel on November 24.



