“Hillbilly Elegy”, an Oscar-winning film

The trailer for the film “Hillbilly Elegy” has been released by Netflix, and everything indicates that Glenn Close and Amy Adams could be nominated for an Oscar for their performances.

Netflix has released the new trailer for Ron Howard’s adaptation of JD Vance’s memoir about growing up in Appalachia, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Hillbilly, a rural elegy). The film will premiere on the streaming service on November 24.

The film stars Gabriel Basso as Vance and takes place at the moment when the former Marine and current Yale law student is about to land his dream job. Unfortunately, he is forced to return home to southern Ohio to tend to a family crisis.

As the trailer shows, the film appears to jump between the past and the present as Vance tries to help his mother, Bev (played by Amy Adams), who struggles with addiction, while drawing on the memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close ), who raised him.

Why was the book “Hillbilly Elegy” successful?

Vance, who works primarily as a venture capitalist and began working at a company owned by Peter Thiel, posted Hillbilly Elegy in August 2016.

While it became a best-seller on its initial arrival, it saw a significant revival several months later, after the election of President Donald Trump.

The book garnered much praise for its depiction of life in Appalachia, and many used it as a way to understand what forces propelled Trump to victory in states like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

However, the book also had its fair share of critics, who rejected its narrow depiction of white Appalachia, as well as Vance’s conservative bent in discussing issues such as poverty in the region (last year, several authors came together to publish Appalachian Reckoning, an anthology response to Hillbilly Elegy).

Adams has been nominated six times for an Oscar and recently nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her work in Adam McKay’s “Vice.” Glenn Close, meanwhile, is a seven-time nominee and was expected to win the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Wife” until Olivia Colman stunned with a win for “The Favorite.” Will you see this new movie? Do you think the actresses could be nominated for an Oscar?



