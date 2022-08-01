Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma casts a shadow on Candice Cameron Bure after Jojo Siva drama: “The More You Know”

Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff, Candice Cameron Bure and Jojo Siva. Shutterstock(3)

Inciting hostility? Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, has poked fun at Candice Cameron Bure as her drama with Jojo Siva continues to attract attention.

The 35-year-old musician edited a video uploaded by a 46-year-old graduate of Full House on July 4 in TikTok, in which Bure is dressed from head to toe in red, white and blue. Bruce Springsteen’s hit “Born in the USA” can be heard in the background, but Koma in his response pointed out an overlooked detail of the track.

“Yeah, is that the song you’re playing? Yeah. We are talking about veterans who return home from Vietnam and are treated like shit,” the Winnetka Bowling League singer teased in a message on his band’s official TikTok account. “Yes, it’s not about July 4th.”

Koma signed the clip “The More You Know,” and fans couldn’t help but join the unexpected heat in the comments section. “Seeing Hilary Duff’s husband fry DJ Tanner is not something I had on my bingo card this week, guys,” one user wrote, while another joked: “This is the pick of the week by Candace Cameron Bure.”

The video of the songwriter appeared shortly after 19-year-old Siva called Bure, saying while participating in the viral TikTok trend that the former Hallmark Channel actress was the most “rude” celebrity she had met. In her first video, the Dance Moms graduate did not tell about her story with Bure, who on Tuesday, July 26, made a public apology via Instagram.

“I was shocked when I saw TikTok on Sunday,” the California native told her social media followers, noting that she had a “great conversation” with the Nickelodeon personality about what happened. “This morning I was finally able to talk to Jojo. …She didn’t really want to tell me [how rude I was to her]. She said, “You know, I met you at the premiere of Fuller House, I was 11 years old.”

The former co-host of the View explained that Siva asked to be photographed with her at the event, but Bure rejected the request of the then teenager. “She said: “You weren’t even evil! And I understand it now, as an adult, when you are on the red carpet, and everything happens, and you are pulled in different directions, and I was 11 years old then,” Bure added.

After hearing how Siwa felt about this interaction, the “Christmas Sister Swap” star felt “sluggish,” she continued. “We are both positive, inspiring people, and I told Jojo how much I always appreciated her because she was a good role model because of her positivity throughout her life and career. …There is no drama. It’s tea.

However, the drama did not end there. Further, the “Boomerang” artist stated that Bure “did not share all the details” of their conversation. “It was at an after—party when she didn’t want to be photographed with me, and I agreed with that,” Siva said on Thursday, July 28, in a video obtained by Page Six. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

After the controversy, the author of “Balancing Everything” received praise from famous friends for her apologies — from Tori Spelling to Kelly Rizzo. The daughter of a Make It or Break It graduate, Natasha Bure, also made a strong statement on social media among the meetings and back.

“Sincerely, the one who says no to being photographed with you is not a ‘hard experience,'” the 23—year—old wrote in her Instagram story on Thursday. “This generation is so sensitive and spineless. Grow. There are bigger problems in the world.”