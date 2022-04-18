Hilary Duff’s daughters and celebrity kids: the cutest photos of Easter bunnies in 2022

Jumping their way to a happy Easter! Hilary Duff, Lauren Bushnell and other celebrities have posted hilarious photos of their children posing with the Easter Bunny.

Graduate Lizzie McGuire, 34, shares daughters Banks, 3, and May, 12 months, with her husband Matthew Koma and DJ, also 34, dressed in a suit.

“I think it was very hot in that suit. And it was very cool, he was ready to do it,” the “How I Met Your Father” star told her Instagram followers on Sunday, April 17.

“Kids love me,” the “Kisses Back” singer joked on Instagram Stories. Duff, who is also the mother of son Luke, 10, from ex-husband Mike Comrie, posted the video in her own story, saying: “Just on a date with the Easter Bunny. Don’t talk to the kids in that suit.

The New York native not only allowed the former Disney Channel star and their children to sit on his lap during the Easter celebration, but was also “great fun” with Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s 13-month-old son, Gus, as well. Even Duff’s former partner on the TV series “Junior” Molly Bernard posed with a Coma.

“Not sure about the Easter Bunny,” the 38—year-old “This Is Us” star captioned photos with 36-year-old Goldsmith and their little boy.

The “I Want to Be with You” singer, who gave birth to her first child in February 2021, also posted footage of her baby “really figuring out how to get close” with a dog named Leo as they played Easter egg hunt. .

As for Bushnell, the 32-year-old undergraduate graduate celebrated her and son Chris Lane Dutton’s first Easter with a basket full of books and plastic eggs before watching golf and meeting the Easter bunny.

“He looks worried, but he actually liked the rabbit,” the Bachelor Nation member wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Other celebrities decided to dress their children in bunny outfits instead. Marali Nichols, for example, approached her and Tristan Thompson’s 4-month-old son, Theo, in rabbit pajamas, and Whitney Carson’s 15-month-old son, Leo, was wearing a blue cardigan covered with rabbits. Ashley Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter, 12 months, rocked rabbit ears in the shape of a carrot.

Keep scrolling to see Big Brother’s Dani Briones, former pageant queen Brittany Bell and other famous parents celebrating Easter with their children.

Mandy Moore

The actress came to the celebration in a pink dress.

Lauren Bushnell

Dutton was wearing a jumpsuit and white shoes, sitting on the lap of the Easter Bunny.

Hilary Duff

Banks and May were wearing identical dresses.

Brittany Bell

The model and Nick Cannon’s 5-year-old son Golden and 15-month-old daughter Powerful posed with an Easter bunny.

Dani Briones

“Happy Easter bunnies!” the former reality TV star wrote on Instagram.