Hilary Duff confirmed that the reboot is not progressing

No update has been released on her fate since the summer, but now Hilary Duff has taken to Instagram to confirm that the show where she would reprise the role of Lizzie McGuire is no longer moving forward. It all started when disagreements about the show’s content began to be made public.

In a lengthy post, Duff wrote about what the character and the series meant to her and fans around the world, and that despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the new version of the series (originally scheduled as an exclusive to Disney +) would not be happening.

“I was very honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” says Duff’s post.

“Her has had such a lasting impact on many, including me. Seeing the loyalty and love of fans for her, to this day, means a lot to me.”

The actress also reveals that despite the efforts and conversations that have been everywhere trying to make the reboot work regrettably, and despite everyone’s best efforts, it’s not something that’s going to happen.

“I want any Lizzie reboot to be honest and authentic to what Lizzie would be like today. It’s what the character deserves ”.

We can all take a moment to mourn the incredible woman that would have been hers and the adventures we would have had with her. In turn she Duff confessed she was very sad, because everyone’s effort had been in vain.

Filming on the series began earlier this year, before the coronavirus pandemic turned off sets around the world, and several episodes were even completed.

In the end, Disney reportedly didn’t like the more mature content that series creator and showrunner Terri Minsky and HilaryDuff wanted to instill revival in the first place.

Minsky exited the series after these episodes were completed, although she later made it clear that she hoped the show could move to Hulu instead of Disney +.

“I am very proud of the two episodes that we did,” Minsky said in an interview.

“Hilary has an idea of ​​Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love for the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if I could get the treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show we were doing.” .

Sadly, it seems that decision was ruled out by the heads of the mouse house. Perhaps no announcement about the series on Disney Investor’s Day last week should have been a clue to fans that the series was in danger.



