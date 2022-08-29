Hilarious Overwatch clip Shows How Turboswine Kills Soldier 76 Before the match Even Starts

Over the past six years, gamers have seen a lot of things playing matches in Overwatch. Fans of the first-person team shooter, from incredible game moves to unusual crashes and exploits, have become part of many memorable moments. However, gamers are still shooting new and notable clips in Overwatch, for example, one player realized that he could commit murder while waiting for the match to start.

On Reddit, a user known as slideyspider623 shared a video they recently took from the Overwatch game. In the video, a Reddit user played for Turboswin and made an unusual discovery before the match. As is customary in Overwatch matches on the King’s Row map, the attacking team started in a room outside the first target, while the enemy team needed time to adjust their defensive strategy. However, one opponent, playing for Soldier 76, decided to bypass this step and ran straight to the door of the waiting attackers. The DPS player was not doing very well, to put it mildly.

When the clock before the game was counting down, slideyspider623 could see the Soldier 76 player outside the door. These doors do not allow players of opposing teams to shoot at each other and take damage. However, the Soldier 76 player inadvertently found a way around this when he decided to perform a push-up emotion right outside. Unbeknownst to the enemy, the activation of emotion caused their head to break through the door. Realizing this, Turboswin, who had received damage from Mercy, shot Soldier 76 twice, killing him before the match even started. This unusual incident in Overwatch caused slideyspider623 to comment, “This will forever be the best murder I’ve ever committed,” uploading the clip to Reddit.

Unsurprisingly, many members of the Overwatch community on Reddit noticed this strange phenomenon even before the game started. Among the comments, one player wondered if the player could hook Soldier 76. However, another gamer replied that the hook broke because of the door. Interestingly, slideyspider623 is not the only one with whom such situations happen. Another gamer in the comments section said that he experienced something similar while playing Wrecking Ball. However, they admitted that they had suffered themselves. Since slideyspider623 uploaded this clip to Reddit a few days ago, it has received an impressive 4.1 thousand votes.

It will be interesting to see what other unusual things will happen in Overwatch in the coming days. For example, another game recently shared a screenshot showing an insanely long match on the Numbani map. Regardless of what players will encounter in the game next, they will want to pay attention to similar situations when characters cut through the walls before the game.

Overwatch is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.