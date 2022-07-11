Hilarious fire-forged memes explained

Forged In Fire has inspired a lot of hilarious memes since it started airing, and here are some of the show’s funniest memes. The reality show Forged In Fire on the History Channel debuted in 2015 and is in the middle of its ninth season as of 2022. It is led by former American green Beret and weapons expert Grady Powell, and it is a celebration of all things related to blacksmithing, which – for those who don’t know – is the art of making knives, swords, daggers and the like.

In each episode of Forged In Fire, four blade masters with different experience compete in a three-part elimination competition. During the first two rounds, the blacksmiths make a blade of their choice, and the last round sets the remaining participants the task of forging the famous edged weapon from the annals of history — whether it’s a Roman gladiator sword, an African hunting spear or an East Asian spear. a martial arts blade. The winner of each episode receives not only a cash prize of $ 10,000, but also the coveted title of “Champion Forged in Fire”.

As in many TV shows, Forged In Fire has certain recurring themes and images that inspired fans of the blacksmithing extravaganza to create memes lovingly mocking the series. For example, judges subject blades made by participants to a series of tests to determine their sharpness and durability, which usually involve stabbing, chopping or chopping objects such as animal carcasses, metal pipes or blocks of ice. This is the highlight of each episode, and viewers apparently like to replay them at home with their food, judging by this hilarious meme Forged In Fire posted by the History Channel on Twitter.

Many of the show’s catch phrases have also been immortalized in the form of memes. Forged In Fire judge, martial artist and blade specialist Doug Markaida often praises successful weapons, saying, “It will cut” or “It will kill.” one of the strongest swords in Minecraft). Similarly, when a participant’s weapon breaks, he is often told: “Your blade suffered a catastrophic failure” — a catch phrase that gave rise to another hilarious meme Forged In Fire, in which former host Wil Willis informs Isildur from The Lord of the Rings that his sword Narsil withstood. a “catastrophic failure” after Sauron smashed him to pieces.

The participants of the reality show are also not immune from memification. The audience noticed that, left to themselves, the participants, as a rule, choose what is considered the easiest blade to make — a bowie knife. This particular Forged In Fire trope is perfect for a variation of the “Blue Button” meme, in which participants are encouraged to give the blade its own unique twist, but instead they prefer to smash a button labeled “make a hunting knife.” With nine seasons of content dedicated to blacksmithing, fans of the History Channel show will surely continue to create new hilarious Forged In Fire memes for the foreseeable future.