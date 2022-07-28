Hilaria Baldwin says enemies of husband Alec Baldwin “seek to destroy” their family: it’s easy to “slander people”

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin at The Roundabout Theatre Company’s annual gala concert at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York, March 2, 2020. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

On the defensive. Hilaria Baldwin spoke about the “dark part” of her marriage to Alec Baldwin, saying that there are “enemies” who want to destroy their family.

“To enter your world and become your man was both a joy and an eye—opening experience,” the 38-year-old former yoga instructor wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 27, along with a black-and-white photo of her hugging a 30-year-old rock music graduate, 64. “How many wonderful moments, meeting incredible people, amazing experiences and creating a family. I am forever grateful. Every day.”

She continued: “The darker part is to see behind the scenes how some of these ‘businesses’ can function, as well as the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for saying what they believe and for helping others. The enemies of these missions seek to destroy you in order to de-legitimize your voice and purpose.”

Although Hilaria claimed that the tactics used against her husband are “as old as the world,” she claimed that social media made “slandering people easier than ever, and also collected and pieced together threads taken out of context, “opinions” or solid fabrications.” The author of the “Live Clearly” method added that she also feels “inhumane” because of people who don’t like her or Alec, noting that this is “another old tactic – to pursue the spouse of your enemy.”

Despite all the “psychological torture” associated with the negative aspects of life in public, Hilaria expressed gratitude to the star of “Beetlejuice” and everything he has achieved during his career. “How many times have I seen people stop you and thank you for your charity in the field of art, your work with children, the fight for the environment and, yes, we all know: our politics,” she wrote. “People see how hard you fight for what you think is right. And we are grateful. Listen to these voices… turn down the volume of darkness and negativity.”

The Massachusetts native continued: “I am the one who sees you in your dark moments… human moments — away from the movie star and public figure that people so quickly elevate or execute. …I want you to be told from time to time how much we see and appreciate you. And we know that you are carrying a considerable burden, using for the benefit of a privileged place of your public voice. Not everyone with your privilege chooses this path.

Hilaria’s post comes after a tumultuous year for the couple, who are currently expecting their seventh child together. In October 2021, Alec’s fake pistol was fired on the set of his upcoming film “Rust”, as a result of which the director of photography Halina Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Galina Hutchins, wife, mother and our colleague, whom we deeply admire,” the Boss Baby actor wrote via Twitter a few days after the tragedy. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to find out how this tragedy happened, and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Galina.”

In addition to the criminal investigation, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February, in which Alec was named as the defendant along with seven producers and numerous members of the film crew. A month later, Variety confirmed that the L.A. Confidential star is in the process of settling the lawsuit.

In the same month, Alec and the former host of the podcast “Mom Brain” announced that they were expecting their seventh child together, his eighth. (The “Renegades” actor shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex—wife Kim Basinger.) “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting upswing and a huge surprise: another Baldwin will appear this fall,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram. in March. “We were pretty sure our family was complete and we are very happy with this surprise.”

The duo, who are the parents of 8-year-old Carmen, 6-year-old Rafael, 5-year-old Leonardo, 3-year-old Romeo, 18-month-old Eduardo and 13-month-old Lucia, have previously criticized people who criticize them for a large family. “Shut up and mind your own business,” the Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram in March 2021. “I think people should just congratulate or just shut up. That’s it.”