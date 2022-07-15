Hilaria Baldwin reflects on how pregnancy changed as she got older: my body is “slowing down”

A village is required. Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin has a lot of work to do to meet her seventh child with Alec Baldwin — and she feels the pressure.

“When I start the last trimester of this pregnancy, I feel that my body is slowing down,” the 38—year-old yoga instructor captioned Instagram footage on Thursday, July 14, in which she stretches and does squats in a black sweater and trousers. “I love doing sports during pregnancy and am grateful that my pregnancy allowed me to be active.”

Hilaria continued: “We all know that every pregnancy is unique, and we have a lot to control in order to let go of nature and listen to what our reality is. I got pregnant with Carmen at the age of 28, and I’m 38 to give birth to a girl. The age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies is something I definitely feel.”

The healthy lifestyle guru told her followers that she was looking through “old photos of babies” when she found a video she posted about how she trains. “These are the exercises I am doing now, and they will be among the first I will return to after giving birth,” she wrote. “There’s a lot of pelvic floor concentration with squats. No heels… you guys know me: I always move in what I’m wearing.”

Although she strives to always lead an active lifestyle, Hilaria listens to her body before the birth of baby No. 7. “Respecting the process of slowing down, and then again a slow increase in speed after the baby. Expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am that this experience is in the history of my life,” she said.

In March, the author of the “Method of Living Clearly” announced that she and the 64-year-old graduate of 30 Rock are expecting their seventh child together, his eighth. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting upswing and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito will appear this fall,” Hilaria said on Instagram at the time. “We were pretty sure our family was complete and we are very happy with this surprise.”

The couple have daughters Carmen, 8, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 16 months, as well as sons Rafael Thomas, 7, Leonardo Angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 22 months. Alec is also the father of Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

A year before announcing their pregnancy, the couple surprised fans by revealing that they had secretly welcomed baby #6 through a surrogate mother. “We live every day, get closer and are grateful to all the special angels who helped Lucia to be born,” said the host of the podcast “Mom Brain” in March 2021.

While they are waiting for a replenishment in their family, Hilaria told about those aspects of pregnancy that are “beyond her control” after suffering miscarriages in the past. “As I approach the moment when I lost my second child in 2019, at 16 weeks, I am getting more nervous,” she wrote on Instagram in April. “People ask me all the time how to stay calm and survive defeat. To be honest, it’s hard to stay calm even if someone hasn’t experienced a loss.”

The co-founder of Yoga Vida continued: “When I’m nervous, I focus on my breathing and try to calm the tense muscles of the body. …I’ve read that sometimes women can’t find a heartbeat (even if there is one) because it can be difficult. This is an important thing to think about. In addition, sometimes people become addicted to it. This is something that needs to be taken into account.”