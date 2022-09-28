Hilaria Baldwin embraces a new addition to the family, Ilaria

Fans of Hilaria Baldwin (38) will definitely be happy with this update! Together with actor Alec Baldwin (64 years old), an enthusiastic mother had a baby again: baby Ilaria became baby number seven for the Hollywood family. Shortly after the birth, the yoga teacher shared with her community the first recordings of Baldwin’s baby — an intimate video even shows a baby with a cheese smear from the uterus. Now there is a new photo with baby Ilaria.

A magical selfie on Instagram shows the seven-time mother cuddling with her youngest in bed: Hilaria looks a little sleepy but content to the camera, while Ilaria is obviously napping next to her. The baby is dressed in a cute pink jumpsuit with gray spots. The 38-year-old man just wrote about the picture: “I’m so happy.”

But no matter how happy Hilaria is now, she is also tormented by guilt. The reason: she has a feeling that she can’t pay enough attention to all her children right now. “I’m trying to find a balance again between being a young mom, breastfeeding, being treated and trying to make my kids feel like I’m around!” she wrote on Instagram a few days ago.