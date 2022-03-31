Hilaria Baldwin debuted with a baby spike after announcing her pregnancy: photos

Bumping! A day after the announcement of her pregnancy, Hilaria Baldwin saw her tummy for the first time.

On Wednesday, March 29, the 38-year-old author of the “Life is Clear” method posted a photo on Instagram Story from her sofa, which shows how her budding belly is growing in a denim jumpsuit. The Massachusetts native smiled while sitting with Carmen, 8, Leonardo, 5, and Romeo, 3, in a social media upload.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host, who also shares Rafael, 6, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months, with husband Alec Baldwin, shared another photo of her eldest son touching her belly. “They are so excited,” the future star wrote.

On Tuesday, March 29, the former yoga instructor revealed her children’s adorable reaction to the news of her pregnancy, calling them all “very excited.”

The pregnant star said: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting upswing and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were almost sure that our family was complete, and we are very pleased with this surprise. … Our new baby is a very bright spot in our life. A blessing and a gift in such uncertain times. I missed you during my social media break. I am back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life”. Our love for you and your loved ones.”

The NYU graduate later thanked her Instagram followers for their “nice words and good wishes,” adding: “Many of you are asking how I feel. Answer: nauseous, tired and happy. I love you all. Thank you for celebrating with us.”

The Yoga Vida co-founder previously joked in June 2021 that she was open to baby #7 before telling her Instagram followers that she was just messing around.

“I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but at times like this I think: What’s another one?” Hilaria wrote at the time. — Don’t worry: I’m joking.

She and the 63-year-old actor got married in June 2012 in New York, and the 30 Rock graduate is also the father of 26-year-old daughter Ireland from his ex-wife Kim Basinger.