Hilaria Baldwin became a mom again: this is behind the child’s name

What does Hilaria Baldwin (38) think about baby number seven? The wife of Alec Baldwin (64 years old) has just announced that she has become a mother again. The former yoga teacher has already shown her little daughter to subscribers — and at the same time revealed her name: Ilaria Catalina Irena. But what does it mean? Perhaps a lot: because Hilaria thought of several family members in the names of her offspring.

The fact that Hilaria apparently has a weakness for Spanish is already clear from her own name: because her native name is actually Hillary. As for Ilaria, she has now given her little daughter the same name, for which she completely abandons the letter “H” in Spanish. Hilaria’s mother’s name is Catherine, her grandmother’s name is Irene — it seems she also gave her child these two names in Spanish versions.

However, it is still unclear whether her fans will be too pleased with this name. In the Promiflash survey, opinions were divided: out of 1793 users [as of September 25, 17:45], 1035 consider the name really good, which corresponds to 57.7 percent. 758 readers, on the contrary, could not do anything about it.