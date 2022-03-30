Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and their 6 children are “delighted” with pregnancy news

“The Baldwins were so excited about this news,” says an insider. “Every new child strengthens the bond in the family. Hilaria likes being a mom, and she loves the big family she and Alec have raised.”

The source notes that Carmen, 8 years old, Rafael, 6 years old, Leonardo, 5 years old, Romeo, 3 years old, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months, “love to have so many brothers and sisters to play with, and are glad to have a new addition.”

The 38-year-old author of the “Live Clearly” method announced on Tuesday, March 29, that she is expecting a “surprise” for baby No. 7, Alec’s eighth child. (The 63-year-old actor shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting upswing and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito will appear this fall,” the former yoga instructor told her Instagram followers. “We were almost sure that our family was in full force, and we are very pleased with this surprise. I am sharing with you the moment when we told the children — as you can see, they are very excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our life. A blessing and a gift in such uncertain times.”

The co-host of the podcast “Mom Brain” wrote that she “missed” social media because of her recent break, and concluded: “I am back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life”. love to you and your loved ones.”

Alec shared the same footage of his and Hilaria’s children reacting to the news by simply signing the upload: “Repost from my wife.”

He and the NYU graduate, who married in June 2012 in New York, most recently welcomed daughter Lucia via surrogate in February 2021.

The baby’s appearance occurred five months after Eduardo’s birth in September 2020, which surprised fans. “Baldwinito really wanted to have a younger sister,” Hilaria explained on Instagram at the time. “We live every day, get closer and are grateful to all the special angels who helped Lucia to be born. Maria Lucia Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our children who bring light into our lives are almost like twins, we love you so much.”

In June 2021, the co-creator of Yoga Vida joked about expanding their family. “I have more than enough on my plate with six kids, but at times like this I think, “What else?” she wrote via Instagram at the time before telling her followers not to worry. “Just kidding.”