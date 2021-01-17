Highlights of season 6 premiere date, cast and more

Peaky Blinders season 6 is highly anticipated by crime drama fans. But when exactly does it come out? Fans have been waiting for the sixth season of Peaky Blinders for over a year, as many were left anxious about the future of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

When will the sixth season of Peaky Blinders premiere?

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders does not yet have an official release date on the BBC. When the fifth season came out in August 2019, the show’s director, Anthony Byrne, suggested that the new series would come out in early 2021.

This was because production was scheduled to start in March 2020 before it was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately filming has not been able to start again since then, but there is hope that it will begin in the coming months.

Who will be in the cast for Peaky Blinders season 6?

All of the main cast members are expected to return in season six of Peaky Blinders, including Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. This includes Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby.

In turn, Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) made a dramatic comeback at the end of the fifth season, which could mean that he, too, will return. At the end of the fifth season, Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) escaped alive and it has been confirmed that he will also return.

In addition to this, Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) is also expected to return and director Byrne has hinted that she will introduce herself to his family. In April Stephen Graham announced that he would be joining the cast of the new series, but it is unclear if he will continue to appear, there have also been rumors that Julia Roberts could also join the cast.

What will the plot be like in the sixth season of Peaky Blinders?

Fans will remember how the fifth season ended in suspense with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) pointing a gun at his head. According to Byrne, this will be how the series will recover in the sixth season.

“It is detected directly. So the first picture that you see will be in that field again, we will see Tommy, with a gun to his head and then we will continue from there, we will solve that incredible moment, it is great, “revealed Byrne.

When can we see the trailer for Peaky Blinders season 6?

The Peaky Blinders trailer is expected to drop closer to the release date of the next outing in late 2021 or early 2022. Don’t forget that the first 5 seasons of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix.