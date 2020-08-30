Highest Earning Crypto Coins of the Week

NEM (XEM) took the lead this week on the list of top earners of the week among the top 25 cryptocurrencies in terms of market value. NEM made a good breakthrough this week with a 49.76% appreciation and was among the cryptocurrencies that made its investors happy.

Second on the list is Aave (LEND), which also performed well last week. It is quite a matter of curiosity how LEND, which has achieved a good exit with a price increase of 40.53%, will perform in the coming days.

Chainlink (LINK), which lost a lot of value last week, managed to take the 4th place with 13.99% value gain this week. If we ignore the last week, LINK has performed quite well in the last 1 month.

Bitcoin (BTC), which has a leading position in terms of market value, has kept its price fully this week. Due to the consolidation in Bitcoin, it has been an active week for altcoin sanctions.

Ethereum (ETH), which is the largest altcoin and second in terms of market value, closed the week with a value gain of 8.43%.



