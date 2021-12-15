High Volatility in Crypto Money Market Before FED’s Interest Rate Decision!

Bitcoin, which has lost its value at high rates with the downward price movements it has recorded recently, started the day on December 15, when the FED will announce its interest rate decision, with high volatility price movements. Ethereum, on the other hand, experienced a slight increase in value, rising from the price levels of $ 3,700 to the price levels of $ 3,800.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin has fallen to the price levels of $ 42,000, albeit for a short time, after the consecutive losses it has experienced since the $ 69,000 ATH level it recorded. The leading cryptocurrency, which has repeatedly tested the price levels of $ 50,000 in this process, failed in its attempt to exceed the resistance levels and again fell to the price levels of $ 48,000. Moreover, after testing the insurmountable resistances in Bitcoin, the price level reached the $46,000 band.

After its depreciation, Bitcoin, which fell to the price levels of $ 46,000, gained an upward momentum with the price movements realized in the late hours of December 14 and started to be traded at the price levels of $ 48,100.

Ethereum (ETH)

With the downward price movements recorded in the recent days, Ethereum, which broke the $ 4,000 support level, lost value at high rates. Ethereum started to trade at the price levels of $ 3,850 after the value increases, which it started to realize from the price levels of $ 3,700, on the evening of December 14.

Altcoins with High Market Caps

According to CoinGecko data, among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, all altcoins, except Binance Coin (BNB), which lost less than 1% in value, recorded various rate increases in the 24-hour time frame.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.