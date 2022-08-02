High-Speed Train video interview with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and others!

Brad Pitt and other “High-Speed Passenger Express” actors, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Hiroyuki Sanada, joined CinemaBlend to discuss their favorite behind-the-scenes details and more. Watch them dive into working with director David Leitch, shooting dynamic scenes in small train cars, working on a film in the midst of the COVID pandemic, and more.

Video chapters:

00:00 – Intro

00:18 – Brad Pitt on reuniting with former stuntman-turned-director David Leitch

01:20 – Hiroyuki Sanada discusses working with David Leitch and his past experience working with him as a stunt coordinator

02:28 – How super narrow spaces contributed to the cool fight scenes in the “High-Speed Train”

05:19 – Hiroyuki Sanada on rehearsals and filming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

06:19 – Hiroyuki Sanada from John Wick Chapter 4 teases the story with the hero Keanu Reeves

07:26 – The Ending