High-speed train: explanation of the meaning of the code name ladybug

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Bullet Train.

Brad Pitt’s character is never called by name on a bullet train — rather, he is codenamed Ladybug, which has a deeper meaning than the one originally given in the film. Directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Zach Olkevich, “High-Speed Train” is an adaptation of the Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaki. Along with Pitt, the film stars Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Andrew Koji and Joey King.

Bullet Train follows Ladybug, an assassin tasked with boarding a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto to find a mysterious briefcase. Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an experienced killer, but he was also out of work for a while, taking a vacation while visiting a therapist. Ladybug believes that although he is good at his job, failures seem to haunt him everywhere he goes, complicating his mission to get the briefcase and get off the train unharmed.

Ladybag’s curator, Maria (Sandra Bullock), ironically gives him a codename. The ladybug is unlucky (at least that’s how he thinks he is), but the creature after which it is named is considered a sign of luck in several cultures. Although Ladybug believes that his luck is terrible, since every mission he performs turns into a disaster because of his participation – spilling a glass of wine, getting a job meant for someone else — he is actually very lucky. Ladybug turns out to be very lucky, considering all the circumstances and events that led him to the fact that he lived to the end of the bullet train.

Why did Maria give Ladybag the code name of a bullet train

A ladybug is shot, beaten, thrown on a bullet train, and he even manages to survive its derailment without hitting or breaking a single bone in his body. To this end, the codename Ladybug becomes less ironic and more truthful. Perhaps Maria always knew what she was doing when she gave Ladybug his code name, because he miraculously survived. If he had been so unlucky, he would definitely not have survived all the events of the film, surviving and barely scratching himself. The ladybug even faces the White Death without much consequence, having managed to survive with only a slight limp. Later in the “High-Speed Train”, the Elder explains that ladybugs carry all the failures so that others can thrive. Maybe that’s why they are considered so happy, a good omen all over the world, as well as a sign of protection.

Perhaps because all the other assassins and the White Death tried to kill or prevent Ladybag from completing his mission, the failure passed from him to them, which led to the success and survival of Ladybag. There are several moments in the film that could have put Ladyboy in greater danger, but they never happened. Interestingly, his real name is never mentioned in the bullet train, and the code name Ladybag in the action movie is unique for a briefcase mission that portends his luck — a combination of good and bad that permeates his work and its completion.