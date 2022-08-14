High-speed train and the Best Shooter: Maverick Speed took 1st and 2nd places at the weekend box office

“Bullet Train” and “Best Shooter: Maverick” showed low box office receipts over the weekend, and no new film made it into the top five.

According to Variety, Bullet Train took first place again after winning the debut last weekend and managed to earn $ 13.1 million. The film with Brad Pitt earned $ 54.4 million at the box office.

In fact, it was the only film this weekend that broke the $10 million mark, and the last time it happened was on the weekend of February 11, 2022, when “Death on the Nile” was the only film that broke the $12.3 million mark.

Top Gun: Maverick took advantage of less than stellar competition and managed to take second place in the 12th week of the game. It brought in $7.1 million, which helped its domestic volume reach $673.8 million. With this latest influx of ticket sales, “Best Shooter: Maverick” is just $5 million away from beating “Avengers: Infinity War” to become the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of domestic distribution.

DC League of Super-Pets earned $6.86 million on its way to third place, and Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder rounded out the top five.

Bodies Bodies Bodies and Fall were the two big new films that entered the ring this weekend, and they only managed to reach eighth place with $3.2 million and tenth place with $2.5 million respectively.

In our review of Bodies Bodies Bodies, we said that it is “a comedy-thriller for the online generation, which has as much tension as humor.”

In our fall review, we said that he “makes the mistake of introducing too many cumbersome narrative elements instead of ensuring that his basic survival situation is firmly anchored.”

