High speed of Wi-Fi 6+ with Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 router

While Wi-Fi 5 is a standard used by most devices today, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is a new communication standard that has gradually entered smart devices in recent years. Soon there will be more devices that support Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 offers better communication performance in every respect than Wi-Fi 5 to cope with the growing demand for faster and more efficient Wi-Fi. Huawei is launching the AX3 router that supports this new generation communication performance.

Huawei WiFi AX3 makes a perfect pair with Wi-Fi 6 enabled Huawei phones, the company says. Because both are equipped with Huawei’s self-developed Wi-Fi chipset that supports 160 MHz frequency bandwidth. This compatibility, which forms the basis of Chipset Synergy, creates optimum speed and efficiency.

Huawei Wi-Fi 6-enabled phones use Dynamic Narrow Bandwidth technology based on Chipset Synergy to send stable, 2MHz narrow bandwidth 6dB stronger signals back to the AX3. Wireless signals of this strength can easily penetrate solid objects such as walls and floors. This feature means the phone will receive a good Wi-Fi signal even when connecting from the upper floor or from a location away from the router.

The high speed offered by the AX3 can theoretically reach 3000 Mbps (574 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band and 2402 Mbps in the 5 GHz band) thanks to the 1024-QAM and 160 MHz frequency bandwidth. At such a speed, today’s commonplace connection behaviors such as buffering and latency are a thing of the past. Users will be able to enjoy smooth streaming and gaming like never before.

Unlike traditional routers, users can connect multiple devices to the AX3 with higher efficiency. Supporting OFDMA multi-user technology, AX3 can simultaneously send data to multiple devices (maximum 4 devices at 2.4 GHz, maximum 16 devices at 5 GHz) and can connect up to 128 devices in total in dual band. No matter how high the number of devices in the area where AX3 is used, different users and devices can be immediately served. Homecoming guests also don’t have to deal with complex WiFi passwords. It is enough to turn on the NFC feature of their phones and touch the AX3 to join the network.

As the AX3 supports 160 MHz, when connecting the AX3 to devices that support 160 MHz, such as premium Huawei Wi-Fi 5-enabled smartphones, tablets and laptops, the internet speed increases by 60 percent. This increase offers users an unprecedented, lag-free experience on mobile devices.

Huawei WiFi AX3 supports wireless, wired and hybrid network setups. After networking, multiple routers are automatically grouped under a single Wi-Fi name, automatically selecting the optimum Wi-Fi configuration based on the location of the device. Huawei WiFi AX3 can also automatically network with legacy Huawei Wi-Fi routers (with H button) to expand network coverage at home.

Secure home networks with Huawei HomeSec

Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 also includes the following important security features:

TrustZone Solution: Gigahome CPU has an independent security zone (TEE, reliable execution environment). The AX3 uses the microkernel to build the TrustZone security solution and has obtained CC EAL5 (Common Criteria, global authoritative IT product security certification) certification. In other words, the security levels of the router are in line with the standards required by the financial sector for institutions.

Brute Force protection: Wi-Fi cracking apps often search for nearby shared Wi-Fi networks first, and if they can’t find such a network, they try to crack the Wi-Fi network by trying many passwords in a short period of time. The Huawei WiFi AX3’s Wi-Fi brute force defense automatically detects non-manually entered cross-attacks and blacklists the attacker.



