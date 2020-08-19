High Score, the video game documentary series

The video platform launches one of its biggest bets for this month; with the participation of personalities such as Charles Martinet.

NETFLIX premieres this Wednesday, August 19, the long-awaited documentary series dedicated to the video game industry: High Score: The world of video games. After knowing only a few weeks ago that the video platform was going to bet on this audiovisual production as part of its exclusives for this summer, now the docuseries becomes available completely dubbed into Spanish.

High Score: 6 episodes of about 40 minutes in length

Subscribers with an active NETFLIX account can now fully watch these six episodes (lasting between 40 and 45 minutes each) where the history of electronic entertainment from the days of Space Invaders and Pac-Man is traversed in the arcades , going through other key moments of the eighties and nineties such as the jump to three dimensions.

A space is even given to the popularity of role-playing games of the moment and their impact on the video game sector; or the war between SEGA and Nintendo, among other sources of interest that are already part of the history of the medium. “This docuseries narrates the history of classic videogames and presents the very visionaries who gave life to these worlds and their characters”, advances the synopsis of this ambitious audiovisual production.

It should be noted that a collaborator of this house for more than ten years and a professional dubbing actor, Juan Arenas, has worked on the Spanish version for his direction; In addition, he has also lent his voice to Charles Martinet, known for Super Mario Bros., one of the most important invited personalities of the documentary.

High Score: The world of video games has original graphic materials, appearances by managers and developers of the time with their own testimonies, all with the aim of completely reviewing what and how that era was, where the consolidation of the video game in home with the first home and portable consoles. Information, documentation and disclosure.



