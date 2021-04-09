High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2 gets trailer

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney + released the trailer for the 2nd season.After re-enacting the first film in the High School Musical trilogy, East High students plan to assemble the musical based on the sequence, in which Troy, Gabriella and the rest of the Wildcats get jobs at the Sharpay and Ryan club.

Check out the trailer below!

More details of the 2nd season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The plans to set up High School Musical 2 change when Jenn, the drama teacher, finds an old love that is also a teacher. At North High College, Zacky’s students prepare to participate in a theater competition, causing East High students to change their minds.

Meanwhile, Nini, played by Olivia Rodrigo, and Ricky, played by Joshua Bassett, try to deal with the relationship from a distance. At the end of the first season of the series, Nini is invited to participate in a music conservatory that can boost her entire career, so they need to separate.

In addition to Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, the cast of the new season also features Matt Cornett, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Derek Hough.

The 2nd season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, debuts on the Disney + streaming platform on May 14th.

So, what do you think will happen in the new season of the series? Leave your comment below and share the news on your social media pages!