High School Musical: Disney + Watch the Christmas Trailer

This Wednesday (18), the streaming Disney + released a trailer for the new special of the series High School Musical: The Musical. Entitled as The Holiday Special.

The new video features the cast of the series talking about what’s next, merging with some scenes from the special episode.

Among the cast members who will appear in this episode are Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Apparently, this special will bring the characters preparing for a big event and singing several propitious songs of the time.

Check out the trailer:

The series, which has already been renewed for a 2nd season, has been quite successful on the Disney + platform. In addition, High School Musical has been one of the most searched terms in Disney streaming, which arrived last Tuesday (17) in Brazil.

In addition to this Christmas special, the Disney + catalog is filled with other works that corroborate the festive atmosphere of the celebration. The episode’s premiere, however, will take place just before Christmas arrives and will be on December 11th.

Check out all the songs that will pack the episode:

“This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)”, by Sofia Wylie

“Feliz Navidad”, by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini

“The Hanukkah Medley”, by Julia Lester

“Last Christmas”, by Matt Cornett

“White Christmas”, by Larry Saperstein

“Little Saint Nick”, by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett

“Believe”, by Dara Reneé

“What are you doing on New Year’s Eve” by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr

“River”, by Olivia Rodrigo

“Something In The Air”, by the series’ own cast

“This is Christmas for me”, by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini

“Natal”, by Dara Reneé

Looking forward to this debut? On December 11, go to the nearest Disney + to play The Holiday Special from High School Musical: The Musical.



