High School Musical Ashley Tisdale Never Thought Zac Efron Was “Hot” Until One Memorable Moment

Ashley Tisdale tells when she realized that Zac Efron was “hot.”

If you grew up in the early 2000s, like me, “High School Musical “ was a formative movie, and Zac Efron was probably one of your first celebrity fans. The 2006 Disney Channel musical, along with HSM 2 and 3, raised its stars to a new level of fame, and everyone yearned for Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and other actors. However, Ashley Tisdale, who played Sharpey, was not. However, there was a moment when she realized that her colleague in the film was “hot”.

During the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat(opens in new tab) Tisdale spoke about her experience of participating in High School Musical, as well as about the reaction of fans to Sharpey. Then when she was asked if she was in love with Zach ​​​​Efron in the past, she said:

I never thought that to be honest. That’s because I was friends with him before the movie. And he was much younger than me. He was like a brother too. I think one day I thought, “Oh, good. Shit. Yes, he looks hot,” was the Rolling Stone cover. When he grew up, I said, “Of course. Now I understand. But I think I’ve just known him too well and been best friends with him for so long that it’s like your brother you hang out with.

The Rolling Stone Tisdale issue says that Efron is barely wearing a white T-shirt, his abs are completely on display, next to a headline that reads: “The new American Heartthrob Zac Efron.” So, yeah, I think if there was a moment to realize that your movie partner is hot, that would be the moment. After the incredibly popular “Cool Musical” trilogy, Efron starred in films that made him even more of a heartthrob, including “17 Again,” “Neighbors,” “Dirty Grandpa” and “Malibu Rescuers.” I would even say that to this day this actor is still loved by women.

However, I can understand where Tisdale came from when she said she had never been in love with him. The age difference between the two actors is two years; Tisdale was about 21 when the HSM was created, and Efron was about 19, and this is a time when a two-year age difference really makes a big difference. In addition, when the film was released on the Disney channel, Tisdale was already working on the popular series “Suite from the life of Zack and Cody”, while Efron did not star in anything major until the “Cool Musical”, which made this relationship between the older sister and younger brother clearer.

The actress also explained that since she sees Efron as a brother, he has never been in love with him, and she said that’s why her worst kiss on screen was with actor Troy Bolton. While I guess we’ll never see the two love interests based on these comments, I hope that at some point we’ll see them on screen together again.

Years after the “High School Musical “, the actors began acting in larger projects, but many fans are wondering if we will bring Tisdale, Efron and Hudgens back for the HSM reunion. Although we know that many OG stars will return to East School through High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4, actors Troy, Gabriella and Sharpay were absent from this list. Tisdale and Hudgens are still hanging out with each other along with the other actors, so hopefully they’ll at least return to a little cameo as their iconic characters on HSMTMTS.

I hope that soon we will see Tisdale, Efron and the company together again. However, while we’re waiting to find out if they’re still “All Together,” you can watch all three “High School Musical ” movies and an additional series with a Disney+ subscription.