High School: Half-groups extended due to Kovid-19!

The total resumption of classes in high school may be threatened … With Covid-19, the maintenance of classes in half-groups should be maintained.

Not so easy to be in high school during this time of Covid-19. While the pandemic still threatens France and the rest of the world, Jean-Michel Blanquer announces the maintenance of the half-groups. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Well, things are going from bad to worse after all. While high school students expected to return to school in due course, the rules of the game have not changed.

If we expected high school classes to resume normally, we will have to wait. January 20 will therefore not be the end of the half-group lessons. The beard…

It must be said that the health crisis continues to threaten students, college and high school students on both sides of the globe. Never mind: it will take a lot of patience to get back to a normal lifestyle.

For the moment, Jean-Michel Blanquer does not envisage a return to normalcy. Remember that 70% of high schools only accommodate half of their staff. This, despite a desire for more flexibility.

A situation which, of course, is unlikely to improve anytime soon at this point. This, despite the screening tests put in place since last January in high school.

NO TOTAL RESUMPTION OF LESSONS ON THE HIGH SCHOOL BENCHES!

Like last year, we are also considering the postponement of events, especially the specialty ones. Although extending the February vacation is not “on the agenda,” Blanquer said.

The Covid-19 therefore threatens the smooth running of the tests and the return to normalcy in high school. This, despite the government’s goodwill in wanting to relax certain rules.

“The epidemic situation being what it is, we are forced to reverse this easing measure,” said the education minister. To make it short: half-groups remain the norm in high school.