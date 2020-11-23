High-quality shots for PS5 and X Series

We analyze the Avermedia Live Gamer 4K GC537 capturer that allows recording 4K, up to 120fps and HDR. With the new generation of consoles, during the first weeks we decided to shoot with the internal systems of both, which allow 4K.

This is how we captured several games for the first Xbox Series X videos. The ease of capturing this type of content is undeniable, but also certain limitations that we encountered. That is why we asked ourselves: How to capture with the best possible quality? And after finding out about several capturers, we decided to try our luck with Avermedia Live Gamer 4K GC537. Its possibilities: 4K, HDR and up to 120fps. After more than a month with her, we tell you everything you need to know. This video has been captured with the card:

First of all, we highlight its technical characteristics and outstanding functions for a capturer that moves at the final price of 230 euros, similar to others in its range. This device, which instead of being an external capturer like others, is connected directly to the motherboard, has a USB 3.1 type C interface and accepts HDMI 2.0 input and output. The maximum transfer resolution is located in 2160p60 HDR, and can also pass 1440p and 144fps and 1080p and up to 240fps. The key here is in its capabilities for catpura, which allows exactly the same. It is capable, in short, for 4K and 60fps and for 1440p and 144fps. The recording format is MPEG 4 (H.264 + AAC) or (H.265 + AAC), it supports 7.1 and 5.1 sound and these are the minimum requirements to use it in all its glory:

IntelCore ™ i5-6XXX or higher

NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 or better

8GB RAM (* dual channel)

At the design level, we are facing an internal capturer that has an RGB light bar that indicates different states of use. In the box you will find the capturer, the hdmi 2.0 cable, a quick guide and a key for the Cyberlink PowerDirector 15 editor. Installing it is as easy as connecting it to our motherboard through a PCI Express x4 slot, download the program and start recording. It has no secret: the capturer has two HDMI ports for input and output of the image we want to capture.



