Hidetaka Miyazaki (Elden Ring) Picks His Favorite From Software Boss

Hidetaka Miyazaki: The director of the Souls branch of From Software chooses his favorite boss among all his works. Hidetaka Miyazaki opts for Demon’s Souls. Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of the Souls branch at From Software and of the future Elden Ring, speaks about his favorite boss among his works. The creative specifically selects the Ancestral Monk from Demon’s Souls, one of the enemies best known to his followers given the peculiarities of combat.

“If we talk about a boss that I’m proud of, that would probably be the Ancient Monk from Demon’s Souls,” Miyazaki begins in a PlayStation blog post. “The reason is that there was a lot of pushback about that design versus what we wanted to do. But it was something I really wanted to do. He wanted to bring that concept of the boss into the game, both from a visual and gameplay perspective, including the multiplayer element. Because of the implementation and the fun we had a lot of rejections, and no one believed in it at the time. But in the end we were able to do it and he became an intriguing boss that the fans appreciated.”

The director confesses that during development they encountered many difficulties when implementing certain mechanics. One of them was the asynchronous multiplayer features, but he reveals that the result was something he was proud of.

Demon’s Souls Remake, spearhead of PS5

The remake of Demon’s Souls was the star of the PlayStation 5 launch catalog. Bluepoint Games updated one of the great cult works of its generation to today’s technology. It would be the beginning of a glorious stage for From Software: the Dark Souls trilogy and its subsequent developments.

Now the company is focusing on the launch of Elden Ring, scheduled for this same February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.