Hideo Kojima says he was working on a concept similar to The Boys and wanted Mads Mikkelsen for the lead role

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima apparently worked on a concept similar to Amazon’s The Boys before suspending it due to being too similar. Now that he’s talked about it, the hosts of the TV show say they want the legendary developer to work on an additional game.

Kojima said that he had been “warming up” the project for a long time — with Mads Mikkelsen from “Hannibal”, whom he chose as the main character — and was going to start it as soon as the first season of “Boys” was released. Sharing the concept on Twitter (below), Kojima said he stopped watching “Boys” after the third episode of the first season.

“I thought I’d watch the rest of the show,” he said. “In fact, I watched several episodes that were staged at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time, and postponed it because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks).

Kojima said his concept was to include “a buddy (male/female) with a special squad of detectives fighting behind the scenes with legendary heroes. I thought of Mads as the main role.” The Boys tells the story of a team of ordinary people who are tasked with protecting (and sometimes brutally killing) people with superpowers.

It’s unclear if Kojima’s concept was for a game, a movie, or something else, but it doesn’t seem to be in development at the moment. Kojima is currently working on a cloud project for Xbox, and we’ve heard about a horror game called Overdose and a sequel to Death Stranding.

Boys showrunner Eric Kripke responded to Kojima’s tweets, stating that he is a big fan and wants to collaborate on adapting the series for video games. “Please come and make The Boys game. We can unite and win,” he said. Anthony Starr, who plays the Homelander in the series, agreed, saying he shares that opinion.

The 3rd season of “Boys” is currently airing, and we said the last episode was great. The series as a whole was impressive, as in our review of season 2 9/10 IGN said: “The boys are filled with memorable characters and a lot of that stylized and daring drama that we love.”

