Hideo Kojima praises Zack Snyder’s Justice League Film And Goes Viral

Hideo Kojima: With the arrival of HBO MAX in Brazil, many people are discussing some of its main attractions, such as the Friends meeting or Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Across the planet, director Hideo Kojima also seems to have really enjoyed DC’s latest feature!

After all, he used his personal Twitter to talk about the Justice League and, in his analysis, Kojima pointed out that “characters like Flash and Cyborg, who appeared quite abruptly in the original, now have more screen time to settle down. 4:3 screen format and color correction for a darker tone, digital art direction and Superman in black uniform were great too!”

“More than a Snyder cut, this is more to the Snyder Universe itself in every way, whether for better or for worse,” concluded Kojima. “And for him, justice was done!” Before that, the creator of Metal Gear Solid had also praised Snyder’s latest movie, Army of the Dead.

If we remember that Hideo Kojima is working right now on the Director’s Cut for the Death Stranding game, it’s even easy to understand his appreciation for Snyder Cut, isn’t it? What do you think of Kojima’s games and Snyder’s movies? Let us know in the comments below!