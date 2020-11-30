Hideo Kojima may be developing Silent Hills for PS5

Although the development of Silent Hills was canceled five years ago, rumors that the game would again be in the production process by the hands of Hideo Kojima in partnership with Konami are getting stronger and stronger over the past few days.

In the last episode of the Broken Silicon podcast, the presenter said he can “almost confirm” that Silent Hills is under development by Kojima Productions and could be announced during the Game Awards 2020 as a PS5 exclusive. Check out the podcast excerpt:

During the same podcast, the presenter also states that Metal Gear Solid has a remake being developed for at least three years by Bluepoint – developer responsible for the recent remake of Demon’s Souls. PlayStation architect Mark Cerny would also be directly involved in the game’s development.

Also according to the presenter, the remake of Metal Gear Solid would be in an advanced stage of development, with gameplay demos ready to be revealed at the next PlayStation events.

Kojima x Konami

Despite all the excitement with the statement of the podcast presenter, it is worth remembering the friction between Kojima and Konami in 2015, which resulted in the producer leaving the company and canceling Silent Hills, which at the time also had Guillermo Del Toro and Norman Reedus involved in the production. Even the demo by P.T. was barred on PlayStation 5.



