Hideo Kojima Launches His Own Podcast In Japan

Hideo Kojima: The eccentric creative, who is currently working on new projects, debuts a show on Amazon Audible. At the moment, it is only available in Japanese. Hideo Kojima is one of the most popular creatives in video game history. Boktai, Snatcher and especially Metal Gear are some of his most recognized works, his last work was Death Stranding and he is currently immersed in the creation of future projects at the head of Kojima Productions. And as if that were not enough, he now also has his own podcast, called Hideo Kojima‘s Radioverse and available (only in Japanese) on Amazon Audible.

The program, which focuses on talks about video games and cinema, ensures that it will address topics “that are not heard anywhere else.” The first episode is already available and includes the participation of members of the 2BRO YouTube channel, which has no less than 3 million subscribers. Without a doubt, this was one of his ideas when he confessed that in 2022 he intended to “go a step further” and explore other spaces beyond the creation of video games.

Hideo Kojima and his future plans

The mind behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding is already looking to the future; During the last days of last year, Kojima confirmed the existence of two new video games in development, specifying that one of them is “big”, while the other will be “a new and challenging title”. The fact of qualifying the second as “new” suggests that the first of them could be part of an already established license, although for the moment no further details have emerged.

The creative’s latest work was the Director’s Cut version of Death Stranding, which added a new story divided into missions that take place in an unprecedented location, as well as new mechanics and activities. In addition, this version takes advantage of DualSense features such as haptic vibration and adaptive triggers.

At the moment, Hideo Kojima’s Radioverse podcast can only be heard in Japanese via Amazon Audible.