Hideo Kojima is working on new project

It doesn’t seem like it, but Death Stranding is just a few months away from completing its first year of life, so it is quite natural for Hideo Kojima to continue his journey in the world of games. And today (22), Kojima Productions announced that it is looking for new talent to work in its studio in Tokyo. Check it out below:

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

It is still unclear what Hideo Kojima would be working on, leaving it open whether it could be the sequel to Death Stranding, as Norman Reedus (Sam Strand) would be negotiating yet another possible partnership with the producer.

Another even more exciting possibility is the rumor that he could be producing a revolutionary horror game, even counting on the partnership of the acclaimed Japanese horror manga, Junji Ito.

Whatever the options, Kojima certainly has enough name to create hype on top of any project that is involved.

Is that you? Do you prefer the Death Stranding sequel or a horror game ala P.T.? Comment with us in the comments section below!



