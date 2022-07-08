Hideo Kojima is mistaken for Shinzo Abe’s killer

Information that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated quickly spread on the Internet, as did the arrest and the name of the killer. Reportedly, the unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami confessed and said that it happened because he was disappointed and upset with Abe. Other details about Yamagami have since spread online, including his unemployment, time spent in the Navy Special Forces, his work at the Medical School of Physiotherapy and his passion for the revolutionary Che Guevara.

However, this is not an image of Tetsuya Yamagami, which was distributed along with this information on at least one news channel in Greece. It was Hideo Kojima from Kojima Productions. To make matters worse, the misinformation arose from a now-deleted joke by French politician Damien Rieu, who repeated one of the dark racist jokes on the Internet about this.

Fake profiles, horrible people and the like shared jokes about Tetsuya Yamagami and Hideo Kojima being similar, a joke made from a racist point of view. Ryyo, apparently not realizing it was a joke, shared Kojima’s image with Che Guevara’s images, linking them even more because of these images and Yamagami’s known passion for Guevara. Rieu posted the image along with a message saying that “the extreme left is killing.” This comment has since been deleted, but before that it was widely distributed, and during the broadcast of the news station about the murder in Greece, images of Hideo Kojima were used.

During the discussion of Tetsuya Yamagami’s stated confession, as well as details including Guevara, images of Hideo Kojima mistakenly identifying Shinzo Abe Yamagami’s killer as Hideo Kojima were shown. The whole situation is deplorable, and many are very upset by such cruel treatment of Kojima’s image. He has absolutely nothing to do with the situation, but Internet racists, far-right politicians and a series of viral posts led to this incident.

After all, this only aggravates an already unpleasant situation. Abe was campaigning in Nara, Nara Prefecture in Japan, when he was shot from behind during a speech. Abe was taken to Nara Medical University, where he arrived without any vital signs and was later pronounced dead. The shooter was arrested immediately after the shooting, and police reportedly found a homemade double-barreled weapon in his possession.