Hideo Kojima Is Currently Working On Two Unreleased Games

Hideo Kojima: In an interview with Famitsu magazine recently, Hideo Kojima mentioned that he is working on two projects right now, one of which can be considered “a great title”.

Still in his words, the second game is not as great as the first, but it is seen by him as “new and challenging”. Also noteworthy is the fact that this project is a new intellectual property that has been challenging the team in this process as a whole.

Finally, he also stressed that he wanted to work with something that involves television or cinema (but without giving any hints of something really in progress at the moment) in the near future, which leads us to imagine that we will certainly have news regarding the developer of Death Strading sometime in 2022.