Hideo Kojima announces a new project

Kojima Productios is looking for the best talent to work in his Tokyo studio on what will be his new title. Kojima Productions has made official that he is working on a new project, his second job after his debut film: Death Stranding, a title that made an impact last year with a groundbreaking proposal for a great blockbuster adapted to an intimate story about the need to connect as a last hope. For a dying world The tweet that confirms this is exclusively oriented to the search for talent, stating that they are looking for “the best” to work in the Tokyo studio, inviting anyone who wants to visit the studio’s page where the specific roles are detailed. being searched for the new game from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

Nothing is known at the moment

The list is long: game programmers, tools, systems, animations, Artificial Intelligence, graphic effects, physics … They are also looking for artists specialized in different disciplines such as characters, environments, VFX, ambient light, weapons and elements. Mechanics … There are even writer or location vacancies. Of course, the preliminary requirement is to be fluent in Japanese, a level of N2 at least, the second highest on the N5 scale that officially determines your knowledge of the language in the official Nihongo Nooryoku Shiken (JLPT) exam.

We had already woken up with the news that the composer Ludvig Forsell had posted a photo in the MUZA Kawasaki Symphony Hall after the first “post-COVID” recording. Given his status as audio director at Kojima Productions, it was understandable that the followers of Hideo Kojima’s work had begun to wonder about it (yes, we still do not officially know if what the composer was recording had to do with this new project although the coincidence in time is revealing enough to make the connection unashamed).

The first Death Stranding video emerged at E3 2016, when the game would not be released until the end of 2019, so although it seems that things are going to be long, we do not rule out new information for the following months. We’ll be alert.



