Hidden Multiplayer Mode Super Punch-Out Discovered Almost Three Decades Later

Although Super Punch Out is not as well known and loved as its NES version, it is praised for its colorful and detailed game that offers quite a challenge. It was originally released on the SNES in 1994, when the player was fighting with the World Videobox Association, or WVBA for short, aiming for the championship title. As in Punch-Out on the NES, players fight several cartoon national stereotypical boxers from around the world in the role of Little Mac.

Super Punch Out has been added to the SNES NSO service along with many other SNES games. Earlier this year, a special edition of the Championship Edition was added, where each track and opponent will be available to players from the very beginning. Most recently, a cheat code was discovered in Super Punch Out, revealing a hidden multiplayer mode that went unnoticed for almost three decades.

RELATED: Steam Adds Support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

This was discovered by Twitter user Unlisted Cheats, who specializes in finding cheat codes for a number of games. In the case of Super Punch-Out, they managed to find a series of secret cheat codes using combinations of two buttons in the game. They note that two of these codes are well known, they unlock the Japanese name input and the sound test, respectively. However, two more codes were revealed in their message, in which holding down the Y and R buttons and then pressing the A button or the Start button will lead players to a new menu. This allows players to choose any character in the game and fight them in a free 1-on-1 match. The list of opponents includes even those that can be found in the Special Circuit.

They note that in this mode it is possible to access the multiplayer mode, where the player needs a second controller. The inputs themselves will not work unless the player also uses a second controller. After the player has chosen his opponent, he must hold the B and Y buttons on the character information screen, and then press A or Start on the first player’s controller. After this is done, the second player can now be controlled by a computer opponent in Super Punch-Out.

As soon as the players discovered this tweet, many decided to try it themselves, and many confirmed that these codes work even with the Nintendo Switch Online version. Fans noted that the second player had access to the same movements as AI-controlled opponents, for example, could restore his health like Gabby Jay. Some suggest that this mode was probably intended for debugging, or the developers worked on a multi-user mode before abandoning it, but it was abandoned in the final release.

Super punch!! available via Nintendo Switch Online.