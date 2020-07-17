Hidden gems available on Steam that went unfairly unnoticed

The assortment of material coming to Steam is absolutely monstrous. Already only when their famous seasonal offers are thrown at us, the platform becomes a festival of compulsive games that you only know by the title, or even more, that sound remotely because someone told you they were fine. Imagine if we extend the range of action to the full catalog of games available on Steam. We are all aware that there must necessarily be high-quality games under the radar.

Without the slightest intention of being completists, we are going to try to put a minimum, tiny remedy to that situation. We have selected a few Steam games that we think are of high quality and may have gone unnoticed. Some of them will have had a certain echo among some sector of the public press, but they have not become best sellers. Others are dark secrets shared by a few initiates. In any case, they have not been the success they deserve and we will try to remedy it, with this selection of 17 hidden gems from Steam.

Baba is You (2019)

This recent quirky indie wonder from Finnish Arvi Teikari flirts with the idea of ​​giving the player a chance to write down the rules of the game, represented in words written on tile. The elements of screens remotely inspired by the classic dungeons of the ‘Zelda’, but with a more analog aroma, such as Baba himself, a flag to be found, or the walls and enemies, are mutating at the rate imposed by the player . A very complicated gem to describe and that shows that there is always room to find new ways to play.

Dragon’s Dogma (2012)

In this selection there is space for all kinds of games. And although the category of “hidden gems” usually applies to indies and tiny games that pass under the radar, we cannot ignore ‘Dragon’s Dogma’, which some provocateur has described as “the good Dark Souls”. Its persistent and open world, impressive even today, is reminiscent of other titanic efforts in creating fantasy scenarios such as ‘Oblivion’, while the combat system sometimes brings to mind the famous From Software saga, albeit with the less pronounced masochistic overtones.

DYO (2018)

This free-to-play can be played alone but its true meaning is with two people collaborating so that a pair of minotaurs find the exit to each of the Greco-Latin-inspired mazes that the game proposes. The screen is divided into two, and each of the players can either move around their sector or make the two screens come together, opening pathways, overcoming obstacles and helping others. Perfect for four-handed games. And free!



