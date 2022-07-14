HGTV’s Kristina Hall reportedly reacted to the news of Heather and Tarek El Moussa’s baby, but it wasn’t as hyped as the former ant Ansted’s response.

Heather and Tarek El Moussa have been quite open about their romance since they started dating in 2019, and after the wedding in October 2021, the newlyweds honestly told what they had to go through during IVF and how difficult it was. So, it was a pleasant surprise for them and their many fans that they were recently able to announce that the new little El Moussa is already on its way to the world. After El Moussa shared his big news, Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, reportedly reacted to the baby news, but she didn’t sound as excited as her other ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

What did Kristina Hall and Ant Ansted say about Heather and Tarek El Moussa’s news?

Kristina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have obviously become famous as the husband-and-wife duo behind the multi-year hit Flip or Flop. While the former couple broke up in 2016 and divorced in 2018 (due to Hall and El Moussa’s tough times on set after the breakup that led to the closure of the HGTV show), now Hall can apparently celebrate Heather and Tarek’s good news. According to an anonymous source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight:

Kristina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and she are peacefully raising children, she is happy.

I like to think that Hall is really happy that El Moussa is finally on the way to having the baby they were hoping for, despite the problems that Tarek and Kristina had with co-parenting the two children from their marriage. , 11-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden. Although Hall and El Moussas came together to support Brayden after he was rushed into emergency surgery a few weeks ago, it came after Hall and her ex-husband’s new wife had a very public argument at a children’s soccer match. This led to the fact that Tarek and Heather talked about the “really hard” work associated with co-parenting and making decisions for children as a whole.

However, if you were hoping that everyone involved here could be friends and not just find a way to behave politely when they work together, Hall’s supposed feelings about El Moussa having a child might seem like he lacks strength. Such an enthusiastic reaction came from Hall’s second ex-husband, Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, Ant Anstead, who (according to ET) left this comment on the Instagram post that Heather and Tarek used to announce the pregnancy:

Huge congratulations to you two! I am delighted with you all! ❤️ x

At the time of this writing, Hall has not yet given a direct public answer that Heather and Tarek El Moussa will have a child, but it seems pretty obvious that Anstead (who was trying to get sole custody of his son with Hall, Hudson London (2), at the end of April) delighted with the happy couple.

The most important thing, of course, is that Heather and Tarek El Moussa are enjoying this experience and everything it has to offer them, and there is every reason to believe that they will really do just that.