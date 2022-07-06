HGTV star Sabrina Soto cancels Engagement to Lynn Rimes’ ex-husband Dean Sheremet: “I’ve never been so proud of myself”

Sabrina Soto and Dean Sheremet. Janet Gough AFF-USA.com/MEGA ; MEGA

It’s over. Six months after the engagement, Sabrina Soto confirmed that she had broken up with Dean Sheremet.

“Some of you have noticed that I don’t wear my ring. I’ve decided to break off my engagement and I’ve never been so proud of myself. I send love to everyone who is going through a life transition. You got it. 💪🏼 ❤️,” 46-year-old Soto wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 4.

41-year-old Sheremet, for his part, also took to social media to apparently talk about how he is coping with a serious transition.

“In difficult times, it is so important to return to your center. My body has been under a lot of stress lately, and with the help of @rebalancehealth, I feel like the natural rhythms of my cortisol remain under control,” he signed an Instagram partner post on Saturday, July 2. “It’s time to focus on what I can control. , my abilities, my work ethic and my son. It’s time to get my mojo back!”

The former couple, who hid their romance before parting, announced their engagement at the end of last year. “I said absolutely,” the HGTV star wrote along with an Instagram selfie with the proposal in December 2021. The social media upload included a look at a Soto ring with a rose gold stripe by David Alan.

The Michelin-starred chef shared his take on their special moment. “Happy birthday, SABRINA!” Sheremet signed photos from the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. “I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely)”.

The host of the podcast “Dive Right In with Dean Shemet” was previously married to Leanne Rimes from 2002 to 2010. The duo broke up because of the singer’s infamous affair with Eddie Cibrian. Rimes, 39, married Cibrian, 49, in 2011.

Later, the coach moved to Sarah Silver, to whom he was married from 2011 to 2016. After the second divorce, Sheremet was involved with Vanessa Black, and in March 2018, the couple got engaged. Five months later, the director’s son Atlas was born. .

On the eve of her relationship with Sheremet, Soto met with Steve Grevemberg. The exes have a daughter, Olivia Gray, 6 years old. In August 2020, the reality TV star took to social media to honor the memory of her former longtime boyfriend and confirm their breakup.

“Happy birthday to Steve! Facebook Instagram I know that many of you met him on my weekly Facebook live stream, and if you listen to my podcast, you know about the breakup!” she signed the Instagram post at the time. “If you had told me when we broke up that we would be such close friends now, I wouldn’t have believed you. Not always, but in most cases time heals. It is also important to do internal work (obvi). Now I’m so happy that we’re together. I’m also thrilled that Olivia lives with two parents who get along with each other and laugh a lot.”