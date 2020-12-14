‘Hey Nerd’ hacked: channel hacked to promote scams

The channel “Ei Nerd”, commanded by Peter Jordan, was hacked at dawn last Sunday (13). With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube, the channel is being used by cybercriminals who have replaced their identity with images from a company called the Ripple Foundation to publicize scams with cryptocurrencies.

All of the channel’s videos have been preserved and are still available to be watched – the channel’s last original publication was made on the same Sunday, but both the profile and the channel’s theme image refer to the Ripple Foundation, promoting what would be a scam involving the draw of cryptocurrencies through a live broadcast.

Peter Jordan did not take long to go to Twitter to get in touch with his audience and with the official profile of YouTube Brazil. According to a video posted on a secondary channel, any channel managed by your primary email can be taken over by attackers, since the user’s primary account was taken over by hackers, including passwords synchronized in the browser.

In detail, Peter comments that hackers have taken control over their accounts through phishing. A malicious e-mail was sent to the youtuber, allegedly offering early access to the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077. The message carried a link that forwarded him to download a malicious executable, allowing control of the PC.

The process of recovering channels and accounts can take time, says Peter. This is the second invasion that happens to a Brazilian YouTube channel, where hackers immediately transmit content with promotion to some type of scam. In the case of Zangado, the first channel invaded, the process of recovering the channel took about a week.



